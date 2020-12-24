Moscow to invite foreign military to Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2021 drills

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will send invitations to foreign military to attend the joint strategic military drills of the Russian and Belarussian armed forces dubbed Zapad 2021, chief of the General Staff of Russia’s armed forces, First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov told a news briefing for foreign military attaches Thursday.

"The Zapad 2021 joint strategic exercises of the Russian and Belarussian armed forces will become the key event for training the armed forces. Military contingents of foreign states will be traditionally invited to attend it," Gerasimov noted.

He recalled that the Kavkaz 2020 drills were the main training exercises in 2020, underlining that five military contingents of foreign states participated in it. "The drills did not include any actions against any countries, the exercise scenario was purely defensive," he stressed.