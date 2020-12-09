Russia’s top brass uploads video with missile launches in strategic nuclear forces’ drills

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry released a video with the launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in the strategic nuclear forces’ drills supervised by Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The video shows the launches of strategic cruise missiles conducted by Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers that took off from the Engels and Ukrainka airfields.

According to the video, the bombers employed the latest air-launched cruise missiles Kh-101 and Kh-555 (Kh-55 strategic missiles converted into conventional versions) they carried in their weapons bays.

The Kh-555 is a subsonic air-launched strategic cruise missile, a Kh-55 modification with a conventional warhead. The missile can be outfitted with different types of warheads. Kh-555 missiles were employed by Russian Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers during the air task force’s operation in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry also released a video showing the launch of a ballistic missile by the nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Karelia from the submerged position. The Project 667BDRM Delfin-class strategic nuclear-powered submarine carries Sineva intercontinental ballistic missiles as its main armament. Before that, the submarine K-18 Karelia launched a Sineva ICBM from the submerged position on October 17, 2019, according to open data.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also made public a video with the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia.

The Strategic Missile Force, the crews of strategic missile-carrying bombers, the Aerospace Force and the crew of a nuclear-powered submarine launched ballistic and cruise missiles in strategic nuclear forces’ drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The combat training launches of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a submarine-launched ballistic missile and airborne long-range precision cruise missiles were performed from the Plesetsk state testing cosmodrome, the Barents Sea and also by Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers from the Engels and Ukrainka aerodromes," the ministry said in a statement.

The missiles struck the targets at the Kura and Pemboi proving grounds.

The drills for the strategic nuclear forces’ command and control were held in Russia on December 9 under the command of Russia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Vladimir Putin in compliance with the plan of the Armed Forces’ training. All the tasks set during the drills were accomplished in full, the Defense Ministry stressed.