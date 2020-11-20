Russia’s top brass creates secure cyberspace for information exchange

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian army specialists have created secure cyberspace with the help of the Portal system to discuss defense issues with state authorities, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"An information exchange with regions of the Russian Federation has been established through the Portal system. This has made it possible to create the first ever confidential single information space between various levels of state power," the defense chief said at an inter-agency scientific and practical conference.

The inter-agency communication system has withstood the test of the 2020 events and progressed further. New forms and methods of interaction have been developed and "a more qualitative level of operational response and cohesion has been achieved" Shoigu stressed.

The fight against the novel coronavirus is a task of state importance, the defense chief stressed, pointing to multi-functional medical centers built and successfully operating in regions along with mobile military hospitals deployed in COVID-19 hotspots.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also pays great attention to the state armament program being monitored daily and the work on developing the system of the youth’s military patriotic education, he said.

"Also, the social issues of servicemen and members of their families are being resolved successfully in the work with regional authorities. The fulfillment of such a broad range of tasks has prompted coordinated approaches and active efforts by the bodies of state power," the defense minister said.