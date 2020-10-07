No grounds for claims of Russia’s 'destructive behavior' in cyberspace — Putin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia keeps facing claims of its destructive behavior in cyberspace, which are groundless, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"There are continuing claims against us on our alleged hyperactivity in information space, meddling in elections and so on, which are absolutely unfounded," Putin said.

The president noted that his call on the US to resume cooperation in the field of cybersecurity remained unanswered. "No, unfortunately, there is no answer regarding this issue, which I believe is very important, as well as a range of other our initiatives," the Russian leader said.

On September 25, Putin made a number of proposals for cooperation in cybersecurity between Russia and the United States as well as globally. The Russian leader stressed that he would like to address the United States once again with a proposal for approving a comprehensive program for practical measures for resetting relations with Russia in using IT technologies. He called for restoring a full-scale bilateral regular inter-departmental dialogue on key issues of maintaining international security at a high level.