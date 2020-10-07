Using ‘Russia’ card to bait Trump plays into Moscow’s hands — Putin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The attempts to humiliate US President Donald Trump by accusing him of ties with Russia just play into Moscow’s hands and upgrade its status, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"When someone is trying to humiliate or insult the incumbent head of state they anyway elevate you and me and talk about our incredible influence and might. To a certain degree, this plays into our hands," Putin said.

The Russian president stated that Moscow is not interfering in the US election campaign, it is up to voters to make their choice about the candidates.

"Voters, in this case US citizens, should evaluate the positions of the candidates running for president of such a great world power, frankly speaking, like the United States," he commented.

"We are uninvolved onlookers, we are not interfering," the Russian leader noted.

"It is none of our business, after all, let them deal with each other as they deem necessary in the context of developments happening," the leader added.

Speaking about the mutual harshness and direct insults that the candidates come up with during the current campaign, Putin branded them as "manifestations of the level of political culture or lack thereof." "However, I repeat, we do not get into this. It is all dictated by domestic processes of political nature, domestic political issues and US issues," the president stressed.

Work with any US president

Vladimir Putin said that Russia is willing to work with any US president who will be elected by US citizens. "We will be ready to work with any future US president, with the person who the American people will vest their trust in."

Putin pointed out that there were many positives and negatives in the bilateral relations during Donald Trump’s time in the office.