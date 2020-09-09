No Putin-Trump contacts planned before US elections — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. No contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are planned before the November elections in the United States, but a phone call may take place if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"So far, no conversation is planned. There is no reason to do so. But, as you know, they communicate quite often," Peskov said.

The spokesman said such talks are sometimes initiated by the Russian side, and sometimes by the US. "They arrange phone calls easily when needed," he added.

Putin and Trump had eight phone calls since the start of the year. Two of them were trilateral, as Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also joined those conversations.