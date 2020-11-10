Future of New START Treaty unclear for now, says Putin

SOCHI, November 10./TASS/. The future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is not clear, President Vladimir Putin told a session with leadership of the Defense Ministry, heads of federal agencies and enterprises of the defense industry sector on Tuesday.

"The fate of the last, in fact, fundamental treaty in the field of control of strategic offensive weapons, the New START Treaty, remains unclear. As you know, it expires in February 2021, which is pretty soon," Putin said.

The global arms control system has lapsed, Putin went on to say. "We can also see that the arms control system is being openly weakened and is deteriorating," Putin noted.

He reiterated that Washington was also planning to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies. ""I am not even talking about an earlier withdrawal from the ABM system (ABM Treaty - TASS)," Putin said.