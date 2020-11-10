Russia suggested to US new security equation, says Putin

SOCHI, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that Moscow sent a proposal to Moscow to establish a new security equation in the sphere of strategic stability.

"Generally, Russia strongly and consistently backs stronger and better mechanisms of ensuring strategic stability and arms control regimes. For example, American partners particularly received our proposals to come up with a new security equation," the Russian leader said when opening a meeting with the Defense Ministry leadership, heads of federal agencies and defense industries.

According to him, this equation "takes into account all factors influencing strategic stability, paying special attention to forces of the so-called first strike, which we believe is totally unacceptable."

"The Russian proposals lay down a basis for continuing an integrated dialogue with the US on the future of the missile and nuclear arms control," the president pointed out. He noted, "It is important for the two countries and essentially the whole world," meaning that Russian and the United States are the largest nuclear powers.

The Russian leader recalled that he signed the order on the basis of the Russian nuclear deterrence state policy on June 2. "This document clearly outlines the conditions when the decision to use nuclear arms can be made. Russia practically reaffirmed its principled position that the use of nuclear weapons is the last-resort and exceptional measure of ensuring national security," Putin underscored. "We say that we can only use the nuclear arms we have in response to a nuclear attack on our country, this is the crux of what is written in these fundamental documents.".