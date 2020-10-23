Russian Baltic Fleet corvettes hold anti-terror drills in North Sea

KALININGRAD, October 23. /TASS/. The crews of the Baltic Fleet’s Project 20380 corvettes Boiky and Steregushchiy practiced measures to fight notional terrorists while replenishing fuel and fresh water supplies from a tanker in the North Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"In the process of replenishing supplies in the Skagerrak Strait, the anti-terror squads making part of the crews of the warships and the medium sea tanker practiced all possible anti-terror scenarios during the anchorage in an unsafe roadstead," the press office said in a statement.

The Baltic Fleet’s tactical group of surface ships earlier conducted electronic missile launches against a notional enemy’s carrier group in the North Sea. The warships delivered missile fire, employing Uran anti-ship missiles, the statement says.

The corvettes’ crews also carried out a series of shipborne drills for ship damage control and anti-saboteur defense, ships’ inter-operability and communications, practiced the elements of joint deployment and conducted an anti-submarine warfare exercise involving Ka-27 deck-based helicopters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation, the press office said.

Project 20380 ships are multi-purpose corvettes developed by the Almaz Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) and designed to accomplish green-water escort and strike missions, patrol coastal waters and provide fire support during amphibious assault operations.

The Project 20380 corvette is 104.5 meters long and 13 meters wide and displaces 2,200 tonnes. It can develop a maximum speed of 27 knots (about 50 km/h) and has an operating range of 3,500 nautical miles (about 6,400 km).

The Project 20380 corvettes carry Uran anti-ship missile systems and Redut surface-to-air missile launchers as their main armament. They are also armed with 100mm A-190 artillery guns and 30mm AK-630 small-caliber air defense missile systems. The corvettes can carry a Ka-27 helicopter.