Russia’s airbase in Kyrgyzstan put on high alert amid escalation in republic

"In order to prevent any provocations related to the escalation in the Kyrgyz Republic, the enhanced anti-terror regime was introduced on the territory of Russia’s 999th Kant airbase. All the planned combat training measures and every-day activities are being carried out in full," the press office said in a statement.

YEKATERINBURG, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Kant airbase in Kyrgyzstan has been placed on high anti-terror alert in the wake of the escalation of the situation in the Central Asian republic, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

The airbase units are now preparing for a final combat readiness check for the 2020 training year that will be conducted by a commission of the Central Military District in accordance with the plan, the press office specified.

Russia’s integrated Kant airbase is the air component of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Rapid Reaction Force and accomplishes the missions of providing security on the territory and in the airspace of the CSTO member states, including Kyrgyzstan. The Kant airbase operates Su-25 attack aircraft and Mi-8 helicopters.

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of the parties that failed to win seats in the parliament staged mass riots in Bishkek. Overnight to Tuesday, the protesters seized the parliamentary building, which also houses the president’s administration, the government building, the mayor’s office and the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

They also released former President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and some other politicians from custody. The country’s Central Election Commission has declared the voting results invalid.