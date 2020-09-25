Nuclear submarine Irkutsk may return to Pacific Fleet in 2023 — source

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Project 949A Antey-class multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine Irkutsk, which has been awaiting repair and modernization for more than 20 years, may return to tactical composition of the Pacific Fleet in 2023, a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS.

"Given the opportunity, the expected return date for Irkutsk is 2023," the source said.

Earlier it was expected that Irkutsk submarine will return to the Pacific Fleet in 2017. Then the dates were shifted to 2019, then to 2022.