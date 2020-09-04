Eight Russian jets scramble to intercept three US bombers over Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Eight Russian fighter jets of the Southern Military District have been scrambled to intercept three US strategic bombers over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center told reporters on Friday.

According to the center, on September 4 russian radars detected three B-52N strategic bombers of the US Air Force that were approaching Russia’s sovereign airspace.

"Four Su-27 fighter jets and four Su-30 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense units on duty were scrambled to intercept the US Air Force aircraft over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, with the aim to prevent their unauthorized incursion into the Russian airspace," the center said.

The National Defense Control Center pointed out that after the US aircraft had flown away from the border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter jets returned to home airbases.

"All the flights of the Russian fighter jets took place in strict accordance with international airspace rules. The US aircraft were not allowed to illegally cross the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry added.