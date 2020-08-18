Large-scale drills with 6,000 troops start in Russian Far East

CHITA, August 18. /TASS/. About 6,000 troops of the Eastern Military District are participating in the drills that began at the Tsugol training ground in the Trans-Baikal Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"A large-scale force-on-force exercise started in the Trans-Baikal Region… About 6,000 servicemen of the Eastern Military District’s all-arms formations stationed in the Trans-Baikal and Amur Regions are participating in the exercise. The drills involve up to 1,000 items of armament and military hardware," the press office said in a statement.

Infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, self-propelled artillery guns, multiple rocket launchers, about 30 aircraft and helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the drills, the statement says.

The notional enemy’s subversive and reconnaissance groups equipped with radio-electronic systems and drones will complicate the troops’ operations in the drills, the press office specified.