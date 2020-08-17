Echelon-2020 OSCE drills kick off in Russia’s Astrakhan Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 17. /TASS/. Some 1,000 servicemen take part in the Echelon-2020 special military drills of the OSCE’s Collective Rapid Reaction Force (KSOR) in Russia’s Astrakhan Region, according to the Southern Military District's press service.

"The Echelon-2020 special military exercise of the OSCE’s Collective Rapid Reaction Force started at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in the Southern Military District," the announcement reads.

The military exercises take place despite the complicated pandemic-related sanitary and epidemiological situation, says Major General Mukhamedjan Talasov, OSCE Joint Chiefs of Staff's deputy commander.

"One of the exercises' main goals is to increase the coordination of joint actions on material and technical supply of the KSOR, intended for prompt response to challenges and threats to the security of our states," Talasov said, according to the press service.

The exercises, led by Lieutenant General Viktor Voronov, the District’s deputy commander on material and technical supply, involve about 1,000 servicemen from OSCE member states and about 250 vehicles.

During the drills, the servicemen will deploy the supply depots, perform personnel transportation and will establish material and technical supply during a joint operation on localization of a border military conflict. The units will practice various methods of loading and unloading vehicles, evacuation and repairs of damaged vehicles and mass refueling.