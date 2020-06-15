Russian Baltic Fleet helicopters kick off drills amid NATO’s Baltops exercise

KALININGRAD, June 15. /TASS/. A helicopter regiment of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation kicked off scheduled drills at naval ranges in the Baltic Sea amid NATO’s ongoing Baltops 2020 exercise in the region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The planned exercise involves over 10 crews of Mi-24 and Mi-8 attack and military transport helicopters, and also Ka-27 and Ka-29 shipborne rotorcraft of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the crews will search for a notional enemy’s submarines, employing dipping sonar stations, carry out launches of airborne missiles and rockets of various classes, fire helicopter guns, drop torpedoes and bombs weighing from 100 kg to 500 kg and practice the elements of maneuvering during an aerial battle as well as strike runs under the notional enemy’s jamming.

During the training flights, the helicopter crews will also practice tactical episodes of providing fire support for land troops, eliminating the hypothetical enemy’s command posts, armor and manpower, conducting aerial reconnaissance and striking air targets.

The drills involve the entire flight and ground personnel of the helicopter regiment of the Fleet’s naval aviation, and also logistics and communications personnel. The naval aviation pilots will accomplish all their combat training missions both in the daytime and at night. Overall, about 50 sorties are planned, the press office added.

The Baltic Fleet’s drills are running amid NATO’s ongoing Baltops 2020 naval exercise that involves 17 member states and two partner countries. About 30 warships, up to 30 aircraft and helicopters and around 3,000 personnel are taking part in NATO’s Baltops 2020 drills.