Black Sea Fleet’s tank troops to hold gunnery exercise in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, June 4. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s tank troops will hold a gunnery exercise on the Crimean Peninsula, using upgraded T-72B3 tanks, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"As part of scheduled combat training measures for coastal defense units of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps, the crews of T-72B3 tanks have started to accomplish assignments within tank companies while the crews of BTR-82 armored personnel carriers continue practicing individual operations in conducting a battle," the press office said in a statement.

At the final stage of the drills, the crews of T-72B3 tanks and BTR-82 armored personnel carriers will deliver fire from organic weapons against the targets that simulate a potential enemy’s armor, artillery and anti-tank squads, the statement says.

The crews of the tanks and armored personnel carriers are also practicing offensive and defensive operations on different terrain, negotiating various natural and artificial obstacles, the press office said.

"These measures are a mandatory element of training combat vehicles’ crews and are running at different time of day and night at combat training ranges on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula," the Fleet’s press office added.