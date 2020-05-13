Russia completes upgrade of testing ground for advanced weaponry’s trials

"By now, the upgrade of the testing range’s measuring compound has been completed to provide for the trials of advanced weapon systems," the ministry said in a statement.

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Kapustin Yar testing ground in the southern Astrakhan Region has undergone upgrade for subsequent trials of advanced weapon systems, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The proving ground has been outfitted with the latest measuring devices and the system of data and measuring provision for trials, which allows "providing real-time reporting and reference-analytical information on pre-launch preparations and the missile’s flight to the central command post of the Strategic Missile Force," the press office specified.

The proving ground’s measuring compound will be switched to the automatic mode of operation to minimize personnel’s participation, it said.

On May 13, the Kapustin Yar will mark 74 years since it was created. The proving ground tested the first domestic ballistic missiles and was frequently the site for the launch of space vehicles. In 1972, the proving ground was awarded the Order of the Red Star for the successful trials of first- and second-generation missile systems.

Today, the structure of the Kapustin Yar testing ground includes basic research and testing units of armament and military hardware of the Strategic Missile Force, missile troops and artillery, air defense forces, the aerospace force, and the land troops, and also the Sary-Shagan practice range in Kazakhstan.