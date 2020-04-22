Russian Baltic Fleet ships eliminate enemy air targets in drills

KALININGRAD, April 22. /TASS/. The crews of the Baltic Fleet’s six missile corvettes and boats thwarted a notional enemy’s air attack during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"During their deployment to the sea, the crews of the small missile ships Mytishchi, Sovetsk, Liven and Passat and the missile boats Morshansk and R-257 performed artillery firings against the targets that simulated a hypothetical enemy’s air attack weapons," the press office said in a statement.

Illuminating artillery shells fired from 152mm Akatsiya battalion-assigned self-propelled howitzers from Cape Taran in the Kaliningrad Region served as air targets during the drills, the statement says.

"The combat exercises were performed by three groups of ships alternately. The firings were conducted at various altitudes and distances, employing the shipborne AK-630 artillery guns. The ships activated electronic warfare capabilities and generated active and passive jamming," the press office said.

The teams of the ships’ missile and artillery units will soon practice delivering strikes by cruise missiles against sea and coastal targets with electronic missile launches, the statement says.