Russian Baltic Fleet warships repel enemy air and sea attack during drills

KALININGRAD, January 28. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s large amphibious assault ship Korolyov and the corvette Stoiky repelled a simulated enemy’s air and sea attacks during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"During their joint deployment to the sea, the crews of the corvette Stoiky and the large amphibious assault ship Korolyov performed a set of artillery firings on various targets. The crew of the large amphibious assault ship practiced the elements of a battle to repel attacks by small-size targets and conduct air defense. The corvette also conducted firings on notional coastal and naval targets and repelled a simulated enemy’s air attack," the press office said in a statement.