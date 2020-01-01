Russia’s aerospace forces to receive about 100 planes and helicopters in 2020

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces will receive about 100 new and modernized aircraft in 2020, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the defense ministry, Russia’s Air Force received advanced Il-90MD-90A military transport planes, Su-35S, Su-30SM multirole fighter jets, Su-34 bombers, Ka-52, Mi-28N, Mi-35M combat helicopters, Mi-8AMTSh combat transport helicopters, Mi-26T transport helicopters and other types of aircraft.