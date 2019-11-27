Russia to modernize Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun systems for UAE

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia will upgrade Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems operational in the army of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Viktor Kladov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are dealing with the upgrade of Pantsyr systems operational in the United Arab Emirates. If the UAE authorities wish to acquire new systems, we will be glad to deliver them but so far we are talking about the upgrade of available complexes," Kladov said.

At the Dubai Airshow-2019 held in the UAE in November, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters that Russia and the UAE were in talks on the upgrade of the export version of Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile/gun systems operational in that Arab country.