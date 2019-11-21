Black Sea Fleet’s naval police holds 1st drills to protect Crimean coast against saboteurs

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The personnel of the Black Sea Fleet’s new naval police unit held its first special drills in Crimea to protect the coastline against an attack by a notional enemy’s subversive group, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, during an operation to load military hardware onto an amphibious assault ship at a Sevastopol bay, saboteurs made an attempt to approach the ship from the sea using fast-speed craft to inflict damage on the personnel and the assault force’s military equipment and to degrade the warship," the press office said.