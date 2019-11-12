Missile corvette Ingushetia tests Kalibr missile system during Black Sea trials

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The crew of the small missile corvette Ingushetia successfully tested the Kalibr cruise missile system and the artillery weapon during planned shipbuilders’ sea trials, Spokesman for the Black Sea Fleet Alexei Rulyov said on Tuesday.

During the check of the ship’s armament, the crew test-fired a Kalibr missile mock-up from the missile system’s silo and also delivered verification artillery fire against notional naval and coastal targets, the spokesman said.

"The test results have not revealed any drawbacks in the operation of the ship’s armament," the spokesman stressed.

Earlier, the ship’s crew checked the reliability of the vessel’s propulsion unit, the steering system, auxiliary mechanisms, communications and navigation equipment and other shipborne systems and armament. The sailors together with the shipbuilders also assessed the ship’s seagoing performance, its controllability and stability, propulsion qualities and inertial properties.

The small missile ship Ingushetia has been built for the Black Sea Fleet and is the eighth Project 21631 ‘Buyan-M’ vessel. The new warship was floated out in June 2019.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets. Buyan-M warships are designated to defend and protect the state’s economic zone.