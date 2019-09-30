Russian military specialists to inspect Greek region in October — media

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian military specialists will inspect one Greek region in the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Monday citing head of the National Center for Reducing Nuclear Threats Sergey Ryzhkov.

"On October 1-4, a group of Russian inspectors will inspect the specified region on the territory of Greece in the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures," the newspaper said.

"The inspection will be held with the aim of determining the scale of military activities carried out in the specified region or confirming that there is no military activity that requires a preliminary notification," the newspaper added. In the framework of the inspection, Russian specialists will visit training areas and ranges, will be briefed on military units and formations stationed in the specified region and on the military activities carried out in the region, as well as on the "Parmenion 2019" military exercise.

The Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures was adopted at the plenary session of the Forum for Security Cooperation on 30 November 2011. The document is politically binding for member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and does not require ratification.