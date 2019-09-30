{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian military specialists to inspect Greek region in October — media

The inspection will be carried out in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian military specialists will inspect one Greek region in the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Monday citing head of the National Center for Reducing Nuclear Threats Sergey Ryzhkov.

Read also
Russia to inspect military facility in Portugal under 2011 Vienna Document

"On October 1-4, a group of Russian inspectors will inspect the specified region on the territory of Greece in the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures," the newspaper said.

"The inspection will be held with the aim of determining the scale of military activities carried out in the specified region or confirming that there is no military activity that requires a preliminary notification," the newspaper added. In the framework of the inspection, Russian specialists will visit training areas and ranges, will be briefed on military units and formations stationed in the specified region and on the military activities carried out in the region, as well as on the "Parmenion 2019" military exercise.

The Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures was adopted at the plenary session of the Forum for Security Cooperation on 30 November 2011. The document is politically binding for member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and does not require ratification.

Russian pilots to carry out observation flight over Hungary — media
The observation flight over Hungary will be carried out in the framework of the Open Skies Treaty
Read more
Russia develops seaborne cruise missile with increased range capability — sources
The missile is outfitted with the improved control system and will be capable of striking both naval and ground targets with greater accuracy, the source said
Read more
Russia develops nuclear weapons that will establish global strategic balance, says Putin
The statement came ahead of and timed to the Day of Nuclear Industry Workers
Read more
Russian legislator: Volker failed his mission as US Special Representative for Ukraine
Volker rendered "a disservice" to Kiev, only postponing and delaying the implementation of the Minsk agreements with all interested parties by his actions", Head of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs noted
Read more
West attempts to replace international law with own rules - Lavrov
In his words, certain powers keep playing with Conventions obliging all countries to provide linguistic, educational, religious and other rights of national minorities
Read more
Deutsche Welle displays attributes of justifying extremism — Russian lawmaker
Read more
Russia’s top court rejects bid to rehabilitate turncoat Soviet colonel who joined Nazis
The turncoat Russian officer received two decorations from the Nazi command and was promoted to major general
Read more
Admiral Makarov frigate’s crew takes part in Russian Week forum in Corfu
Under the forum’s program, the Russian sailors attended a liturgy at the Church of St. John the Baptist
Read more
Guaido’s u-turns show he is not independent figure - Lavrov
Lavrov said Russia strongly opposed US attempts to return the Latin American continent to the times of the Monroe Doctrine
Read more
Lavrov says Russia delivered arms to CAR at no cost in September
The first batch of Russian arms was delivered to the army of the Central African Republic at the end of January and start of February in 2018
Read more
Formula One chief Carey says bolstering racing in Sochi among top priorities
In an interview with TASS, Chase Carey reveals the latest on the F1 race stage in Sochi and its prospects
Read more
Ukrainian mosquito fleet’s exercise of no operational interest to Russian Black Sea Fleet
The source in the security forces noted the small size of the vessels
Read more
F1 ex-chief Ecclestone says he is ‘a big super-supporter’ of Russian President Putin
Bernie Ecclestone also said he enjoyed attending F1 Russian Grands Prix, which are held since 2014, and to personally meet and speak with the Russian leader
Read more
Ukraine backs dual citizenship except with Russia — vice PM
Currently in Ukraine a direct ban on dual citizenship is applied to public officials
Read more
Flights from Russia should be resumed - Georgian Airways
The management of Georgian Airways welcomes the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov related to restoration of flights between Georgia and Russia
Read more
Russia to initiate UN GA resolution on arms control — Lavrov
Read more
SSJ-100 aircraft to be renamed as part of its upgrade
Last year, the manufacturer announced that SSJ-100 and MC-21 aircraft can be consolidated under a common brand
Read more
Austrian People's Party wins election with 38.4% of votes
The snap election to the Austrian National Council (lower house of parliament) was held on Sunday, September 29
Read more
Lavrov says he raised issue of Russians jailed in US during talks with Pompeo
The fate of Victor Bout, just like of Konstantin Yaroshenko, Maria Butina and other Russian citizens who were "either deceived or kidnapped in blatant breach of laws of countries where they were captured, is one of our priorities", Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Militants execute Syrians willing to leave Idlib
According to him, many Syrians are willing to leave Idlib and contact the Aleppo authorities on the matter
Read more
Ferrari’s Leclerc says likes ‘wet weather’ in case it rains at F1 GP in Russia’s Sochi
Sochi is hosting the Formula One Russia Grand Prix for the sixth time this year
Read more
Putin praises Russian Jewish organizations’ role in maintaining interreligious dialogue
Putin also noted that Rosh Hashanah symbolizes people’s strive towards spiritual purification and self-improvement
Read more
Russia’s latest attack drone performs 1st joint flight with Su-57 fifth-generation plane
The joint flight of the latest drone and the fifth-generation fighter jet lasted more than 30 minutes, the ministry specified
Read more
No probe into company linked with Biden’s son — Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau
Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukraine's Burisma in 2014
Read more
Nine IS financial supporters charged in Moscow
The individuals made confession under the weight of the evidence
Read more
Slovakia suspends MiG-29 jet’s training flights after latest crash
The pilot of the MiG-29 ejected and is currently in hospital
Read more
Lavrov tells Pompeo sanction pressure on Russia is futile
The Russian top diplomat also told Pompeo that the actions of the US side, which denied visas to members of the Russian delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, were unacceptable
Read more
Ukrainians urge Zelensky to publish transcripts of his phone calls with Putin
The online petition was launched on September 28 and has been backed by 57 votes
Read more
Russia preparing surprise measures for US amid visa spat, says top diplomat
Earlier, ten members of the Russian delegation failed to receive US visas
Read more
Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria strikes over 100 terrorists’ drones over past two years
The air defense systems deployed at Russia’s Hmeymim military base in Syria can strike targets at a range of 250 km
Read more
Nobody could have hampered Minsk accords more than Volker - expert
Director of the CIS Studies Institute Vladimir Zharikhin added that but it was too early to say that his resignation would be positive for settling the Ukraine crisis
Read more
Russian MP suggests relocating UN headquarters to Crimea
Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the feasibility of the move
Read more
Pelosi suspects Russian involvement in Trump-Zelensky conversation row
The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of July’s conversation between the two leaders
Read more
US poised to destroy UN decisions on Middle East settlement — Lavrov
Read more
Release of Trump-Zelensky phone сall transcript reveals risks of talks with US - Zakharova
Now, three days after this scandal, everyone understands that it is dangerous to call to Washington, to hold talks and meet with it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman noted
Read more
‘Don’t mess with us’: Kaliningrad governor warns US against designs on Russian exclave
The governor also advised the US military to take a look into Russia’s history
Read more
West seeking to declare itself unchallenged source of legitimacy in world — Lavrov
Lavrov said that advocating these views the West is tending to ignore international law and obsessively speculates on the so-called rule-based order
Read more
US envoy on Ukraine tenders resignation — CNN
Earlier on Friday, the Democratic minority in the US congress summoned Volker to testify about the contacts between Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, supposed to take place on October 3
Read more
Norwegian athletes leave Qatari hotel after mass food poisoning
The Russian team is also staying at this hotel for the tournament
Read more
Russia’s top brass confirms info on test-fire of supersonic cruise missile from Chukotka
The missile struck a target vessel at a distance of over 200 km, according to the ministry
Read more
Kiev tightens rules of crossing Donbass contact line, Lugansk official says
The LPR official has warned about the risk of crossing the contact line
Read more
Russian ideas on Persian Gulf security gain increasing support — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat said "not all Persian Gulf littoral states agreed to act proactively, saying that the idea is good and should be examined, but let’s wait for it to ripe"
Read more
Lavrov says won’t be surprised if it turns out true Poroshenko offered Donbass to Russia
Lavrov rejected the previous accusations voiced by Poroshenko that Russia had allegedly tried to impose its version of the ‘Steinmeier formula’
Read more
Russian military specialists arrive in Venezuela — Maduro
"Those who arrived in the beginning of the year, flew away, a new team arrived," Maduro said
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Solution over nuclear deal with Iran may be achieved within months, Russian envoy says
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Tehran in early November will most likely take a fourth step to reduce its commitments
Read more
Legendary Russian theater, film director Mark Zakharov dies at 85
The cause of death was recurrent pneumonia
Read more
Lukashenko certain Putin will not try to prolong his powers at Belarus’ expense
Belarus has no sovereignty concerns amid deepening integration with Russia, according to the country's president
Read more
Putin to visit France to say farewell to ex-President Jacques Chirac
Monday was declared a day of national morning in France
Read more
Belarus won’t make friends against Russia, president says
The Belarusian leader says ready to deploy peacekeepers to Donbass
Read more
Crimea hails Kiev’s plans to resume passenger traffic with peninsula
After Crimea’s reunification with Russia, Ukraine’s authorities dismantled railway tracks to the peninsula
Read more