Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system

ZHUKOVSLY /Moscow Region/, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET) is holding state trials of a next-generation electronic warfare system, Adviser to the KRET First Deputy CEO Vladimir Mikheyev said at the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Thursday.

"Based on the experience of operating existing systems, we are now developing a principally new electronic warfare system. It is at the stage of state trials. As soon as they are over, the system will go into production," he said.

KRET produces several electronic warfare (EW) systems.

The Krasukha mobile EW system is designated to protect command posts, groupings of forces, air defense capabilities and vital industrial and administrative facilities. The system analyzes the signal type and impairs enemy radar stations by powerful jamming emissions. As a result, enemy aircraft lose their capability to detect targets and aim their precision weapons against them.

The Rtut-BM tracked EW system is designated to protect manpower and military hardware, as well as the areas of troop’s amassment, mobile and stationary command centers against missiles, shells, mortar projectiles and guided high-explosive munitions equipped with radio fuses on an area of 50 hectares.