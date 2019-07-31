Over 100 aircraft, helicopters to take part in large-scale August drills in Russia's south

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 31. /TASS/. Over 100 aircraft and helicopters will take part in large-scale military drills in the south of Russia on August 6-16, the press service of the Southern Military District told reporters on Wednesday.

"Over 100 aircraft and helicopters from the 4th army of the Air Force and Missile Defense Forces of the Southern Military District will be involved in the scheduled bilateral exercise," the press service said.

Air operations will be performed from Crimea to the Caspian Sea, from Abkhazia to the Astrakhan region. During the first stage of drills, Russian aviation will repel 'enemy' attacks in the Rostov and Krasnodar regions and Crimea, and then relocate to operational aerodromes in Astrakhan, Stavropol and North Ossetia.

During the second stage of the military exercise, Russian aircraft will attack an 'enemy' in Crimea, Kuban region, Stavropol, Astrakhan region, and over the Black and Caspian Seas.

Russia's aviation will also repel an attack by cruise missiles together with six military ships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet.