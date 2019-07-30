Сombat ships of Iran, Kazakhstan arrive in Baku to take part in International Army Games

BAKU, July 30. /TASS/. Two Iranian Navy missile boats have arrived in Baku to take part in the Sea Cup naval competition as part of the International Army Games 2019, the press office of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The missile boats Paykan and Joshan of the Iranian Navy arrived in Baku on July 30 to take part in the Sea Cup contest that will take place as part of the International Army Games 2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea," the ministry said in a statement.