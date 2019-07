ANKARA, July 25. /TASS/. The first stage of the deliveries of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey has been completed, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

"The deliveries of the first batch of S-400 equipment to the Murted Air Base in Ankara have been completed today. A total of 30 flights were performed to deliver the first batch. The second batch is also expected to be delivered to Ankara," the ministry said in a statement.