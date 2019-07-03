{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian Black Sea Fleet starts tracking NATO ships in Black Sea — Defense Ministry

Under surveillance are British and Canadian vessels, according to the control center
British Royal Navy HMS Duncan destroyer EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
British Royal Navy HMS Duncan destroyer
© EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are monitoring the British destroyer and the Canadian frigate that entered the Black Sea waters on July 2, the Russian National Defense Management Center reported on Wednesday.

"The forces and hardware of the Black Sea Fleet have begun tracking the activities of the British Royal Navy HMS Duncan destroyer and the Canadian Forces HMCS Toronto frigate, which entered the waters of the Black Sea on July 2, 2019," the statement reads.

The Kasimov small anti-submarine ship and Pytlivy patrol ship are tracking the NATO vessels, the center clarified.

 

