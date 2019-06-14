Russia floats out new ice-class patrol ship

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Zelenodolsk Shipyard in the Republic of Tatarstan in the Volga area has floated out the second serial-produced ice-class patrol ship Anadyr.

"Today we are present at a remarkable event of floating out the ‘Okean-’ [‘Ocean’]-series 1st rank ship Anadyr," Head of the Coast Guard Department within the Border Guard Service of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Admiral Gennady Medvedev said.

The Project 22100 ‘Polyarnaya Zvezda’ (‘Polar Star’) lead ship "is today successfully accomplishing the tasks of protecting the state border and Russia’s economic and other lawful interests in the northern seas of the Arctic Ocean and in the western Arctic region," the admiral said.

It can be stated today that "ships of this Project are in no way inferior to the world’s best vessels of this class (both Russian and foreign) and outshine them by some parameters," he stressed.

The new-generation ‘Okean’ (‘Ocean’) Project coast guard patrol ship developed by the Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) is the first vessel in Russia’s modern history fully designed in compliance with the requirements of sea border guards.

Project 22100 ‘Okean’ ice-class vessels are designed to protect Russia’s exclusive economic zone. The ships of this class can also take part in operations to search for and rescue crews and passengers from the water surface and provide support for Special Forces of Russia’s Federal Security Service in fighting terrorism and piracy and countering smuggling and illegal migration.

The Project 22100 lead vessel Polyarnaya Zvezda (Polar Star) is currently in service with the FSB’s Border Guard Department for the Western Arctic District. Two more vessels of this class are currently at the stage of their construction at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard.