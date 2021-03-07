Russia’s Sputnik V COVID 19 vaccine registered in North Macedonia

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V COVID 19 vaccine has been registered in North Macedonia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Sunday.

"The RDIF announces that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has been registered in the Republic of North Macedonia. The preparation has been registered under the accelerated (emergency use authorization, EUA) procedure. Therefore, the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 46 countries with a total population of over 1.2 billion people," the RDIF said in a statement.

Sputnik V holds the 2nd place among vaccines in terms of its approvals for use from state regulators. The Sputnik V efficacy is 91.6%, which has been confirmed by the data publication in The Lancet, one of the world’s oldest and most reputable medical journals. Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines in the world with the efficacy of over 90%. The vaccine fully protects from severe forms of the coronavirus infection.