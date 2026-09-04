Trump convinced US diplomatic efforts could give good chance for peace in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is convinced that US shuttle diplomacy is capable of providing "a good chance" for overcoming the conflict in Ukraine.

Answering questions from journalists at the White House, he confirmed that his representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are traveling with a new mission to Russia. "They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it," Trump said, commenting on the efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine. He described Witkoff and Kushner as "two great negotiators."

Earlier, a TASS source reported that Witkoff and Kushner intend to travel to Moscow and Kiev on September 5-6. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the Kremlin would inform about contacts between the Russian side and the US negotiators once they take place.