Republican hopefuls distance themselves from Trump — Politico

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. Republicans running in the upcoming midterm elections to the US Congress in November are trying to distance themselves from President Donald Trump, fearing that his support might hurt their chances of winning, according to the Politico newspaper.

"Many Republicans facing tough elections are wary of tying themselves too closely to Trump as his approval rating continues to drag," it said.

They're in a bit of a catch-22: bail on Trump and lose campaign funding or work with him and risk the possibility that "they could be dragged down by the president, as the unpopular war in Iran has increased costs for Americans across the country."

According to sources close to some politicians, they informed Trump’s team that "they don’t want him to visit their districts ahead of November." For a number of Republicans, political strategists advise "to not talk about Trump on the campaign trail, or at least limit their direct references to the president."

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that American companies closely associated with Trump are trying to ingratiate themselves with the Democratic Party in anticipation of a Republican defeat.

The midterm elections in the United States will be held on November 3. One·third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives of the Congress will be up for re·election. Republicans currently hold a majority in both chambers.