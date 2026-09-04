MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. US leader Donald Trump said that the administration of the 46th US President Joe Biden had provided Ukraine with more ammunition at no cost than the United States had used in Iran.

He added that the United States would seek payment for the ammunition provided to Ukraine and NATO, "though somewhat belatedly."

TASS has compiled key details available so far.

Demand for payment

- The Biden administration provided Ukraine with far more ammunition free of charge than the United States used during the war with Iran, Trump said.

- He noted that Ukraine and NATO had received ammunition worth "hundreds of billions of dollars" free of charge – money that Europe would have paid if it had been asked.

- Trump said that the United States would seek payment for this assistance, "though somewhat belatedly."

- He had previously stated that Biden had provided Kiev with $300 billion worth of ammunition.

- The US president noted that he is helping Ukraine too, but "they have to pay for it."

Reaction

- Russian Presidential Special Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that returning funds provided to Ukraine and NATO free of charge by the Biden administration "should not be a problem for the brilliant European leaders who believe they know what they are doing."