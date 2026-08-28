Top Iranian diplomat says returning to talks with US possible

TEHRAN, August 28. /TASS/. Iran may return to negotiations with the US, but Washington must first stop applying pressure, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated.

"Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work," the top diplomat wrote in a post on his X page. Araghchi called on the US administration to engage in respectful dialogue, recognize Iran’s rights, and honor its commitments.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump emphasized that the Washington administration is not currently interested in holding consultations or meetings with Iranian officials.