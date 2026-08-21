US company Powerus to deliver anti-drone systems to Middle East — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. US company Powerus has signed a contract to sell anti-drone systems to a Persian Gulf company, Bloomberg reported.

The startup did not disclose the name of the company that signed the contract worth $22.3 million.

"Powerus declined to identify the company or the country, citing security concerns, and also did not disclose the specific locations that will be protected," Powerus said in a statement.

The US company will provide its customer with detection and tracking equipment.

"The system will detect and track incoming drones and will eventually be able to work with Powerus' Guardian interceptors," Bloomberg said.

According to the agency, the contract was signed with "an energy company in the Persian Gulf." The dronemaker, backed by sons of US President Donald Trump, is "capitalizing on private firms’ push to protect themselves" amid the ongoing conflict in Iran, it reported.