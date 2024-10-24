BRICS countries should act as world stabilizing force — Chinese president

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states should act as a world stabilizing force that contributes to addressing urgent global problems, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated.

"Being at the forefront of the Global South, we should demonstrate our collective wisdom and strength, assume responsibility for building a community with a shared future for humanity, uphold peace, and achieve universal security," he emphasized, speaking at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting in Kazan.

BRICS member states should serve as "a world stabilizing force that strengthens global security governance." It is essential to jointly seek solutions to crucial issues, "eliminating both symptoms and root causes," Xi Jinping specified.

"The global security initiative recently launched by China has been well received by all parties. It has already yielded significant progress in several areas, including maintaining regional stability," the Chinese president concluded.