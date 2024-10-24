KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The legitimate government headed by Nicolas Maduro is currently in power in Venezuela, with the country actively developing and on the right track, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

"You are absolutely on the right path, and the legitimate government established under your leadership after the elections will certainly do much for the development of Venezuela and its partnerships with other countries, including within the context of our BRICS organization," Putin told Maduro.

"Under your leadership, Venezuela continues the policy of Commander [Hugo] Chavez to strengthen the country's sovereignty, showing impressive rates of development. Last year it was 5.5%, and this year it is projected to exceed seven percent," the Russian leader added.

In July, Venezuela held its presidential election. Maduro won, receiving more than half of the popular vote against his main rival, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who garnered just over 43% One of the opposition leaders, Maria Corina Machado, stated on election day that opposing candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and his campaign would not recognize his defeat. Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, and several African nations congratulated Maduro on his victory. However, a number of countries, including Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, the US, Uruguay, and Chile, did not recognize the re-election of the incumbent president. Venezuelan authorities announced that they would recall their diplomats from these countries and demanded that their authorities reciprocate.

The US and Western countries have not recognized Maduro's presidency for many years, despite the conclusive results of the elections. Prior to the last election, Washington referred to opposition activist Juan Guaido, the speaker of the National Assembly, as the leader of the country. He did not acknowledge the results of the 2018 presidential election. In December 2022, the Venezuelan opposition itself abolished Guaido's "government."