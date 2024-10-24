BRICS Plus meeting demonstrates growing of association’s role, Egyptian president says

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting highlights the increasing importance of the association and reflects its desire to intensify contacts with non-member states, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stated at the summit in Kazan.

"Today's meeting demonstrates the growing importance of BRICS as an organization based on the principles of cooperation and mutual respect among countries. It reflects the desire to enhance contacts with influential states outside the association in order to achieve common goals," the Egyptian president said, as reported by his office. El-Sisi also expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for organizing the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

According to el-Sisi, the BRICS Plus meeting can foster greater cooperation among the countries of the Global South and contribute to reaching agreements on the implementation of joint projects. "Egypt is ready to engage with all willing parties" to work in this area, the president assured, emphasizing that "developing countries should cooperate further to counter any attempts to impose one-sided political solutions on them."

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. As of January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members. This summit in Kazan is the first attended by the new members of the association.