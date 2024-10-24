Guterres calls for peace in Ukraine based on UN Charter

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine on the basis of the organization's charter and international law.

"We need peace in Ukraine. A just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and UN General Assembly resolutions," he said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

The secretary-general added that all current conflicts in the world must be resolved while remaining committed to the values of the UN Charter, the rule of law, the territorial integrity and political independence of all states.