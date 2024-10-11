Former NATO chief Stoltenberg to release memoir detailing time as head of alliance

STOCKHOLM, October 11. /TASS/. Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will come out with a memoir about his experience leading the alliance under the title My Watch, according to a press release from the Norwegian branch of the Gyldendal publishing house, which plans to issue the book in 2025.

"This is my story of what it was like to lead the world's most powerful military alliance during a pivotal time for our security. Over the past decade, the world has become more dangerous, and NATO has become more powerful. These are fundamental changes that affect many people. I want to share my perspective on this dramatic period, seen up close," the publisher quoted Stoltenberg as saying.

According to Gyldendal, the book's key topics include the conflict in Ukraine, NATO's activities in Afghanistan, the alliance's cooperation with US President Donald Trump, and its relations with major powers Russia and China. The publishing house has already sold the rights to release the memoir in the UK, the US, Italy, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.

Stoltenberg led the alliance from 2014 until October 1 of this year, when he handed the baton to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. A week before his term expired, Stoltenberg, in an interview with CNN, said his biggest achievement was creating a stronger NATO, while citing the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as his greatest failure.