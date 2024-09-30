Israel to do everything possible to protect its northern regions — top defense official

TEL AVIV, September 30. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said during a meeting with soldiers near the border with Lebanon that the country will use all necessary means for the safe return of residents of its north to their homes after the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, the Ynet news outlet reported.

"The elimination of Nasrallah is a very important step, but that is not all. We will use whatever is necessary from the air, sea and land. We will use all the means at our disposal. Whatever needs to be done will be done. Our goal is to return the people of the north to their homes," the top defense official said.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement's military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel.