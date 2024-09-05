Leftist politicians slam French president’s choice of prime minister

PARIS, September 5. /TASS/. Left-wing politicians in France have criticized President Emmanuel Macron for disregarding the outcome of the recent parliamentary election after the Elysee Palace announced the appointment of former European Commissioner Michel Barnier as France’s next prime minister.

"After 52 days of a government defeated in the election, Macron continues to act like an autocrat. By appointing Michel Barnier, the president refuses to respect popular sovereignty and the choice that people made at polling stations," Mathilde Panot, leader of the La France Insoumise (or France Unbowed) party’s parliamentary faction, wrote on the X social media platform.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the party’s founder, also accused the president of "denying democracy" and called on French citizens to take to the streets in September 7 protests against the new premier and Macron’s policy.

"In all democratic countries, the winning coalition is supposed to form a government, and never the party that lost the election," said Olivier Faure, chairman of the Socialist Party. He pointed out that The Republicans party, of which Barnier is a member, had come in fourth in the July snap parliamentary election. "We are entering a regime crisis," the politician added.

The Elysee Palace announced earlier that Macron had appointed Michel Barnier, former European commissioner and ex-French foreign minister, to be the country’s next prime minister. Barnier, 73, will succeed Gabriel Attal, 35, who assumed the position in January 2024, becoming the youngest premier in French history.

France held its snap legislative election between June 30 and July 7. The leftist New Popular Front alliance received 182 seats in the 577-member National Assembly. The president's Ensemble coalition came second, winning 168 seats. The right-wing National Rally party garnered 143 seats. On August 26, Macron rejected the New Popular Front’s proposal to appoint economist Lucie Castets as prime minister, which made leftist politicians vow to boycott all other candidates. They also called for mass protests against Macron’s policies on September 7.