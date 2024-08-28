Iran might attack Israeli embassies in Europe in response to Haniyeh’s assassination — NYT

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Iran may attack Israeli diplomatic facilities in Africa, Europe and Latin America in response to the assassination of Hamas Politburo head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, CENTCOM ex-commander, retired general Kenneth McKenzie told The New York Times.

According to McKenzie, embassies are "easy targets" due to their unprotected nature. US officials believe that Tehran delays its "vengeance" for the Jewish state, because it waits for the Gaza Strip deal talks to end, The New York Times says. Israel has been carrying out a military operation in the Gaza Strip since October, 2023, in response to the Hamas attack; 40,000 Palestinians, most of them - women and children - have become victims of the Israeli operation.

Diplomats working in the Middle East told NYT that Iran and its regional ally, the Hezbollah, can seriously harm Israel, including by undermining its relations with its Western partners, due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unwillingness to strike a deal on Gaza.

On July 31, Hamas announced that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike at his residence in Tehran, where he arrived to take part in the inauguration ceremony for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that Haniyeh died in a detonation of a short-range munition, adding that his assassination was organized by Israel with the US’ support. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that Israel will be punished severely for the assassination of the Palestinian politician.