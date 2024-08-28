Nearly 60 Palestinians killed in Gaza over day — health ministry

BEIRUT, August 28. /TASS/. At least 58 Arabs have been killed over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing hostilities, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the agency, over 130 Palestinians were wounded and hospitalized over the past day.

The ministry added that the overall death toll since October 7, 2023 stands at 40,534. As many as 93,778 people received wounds since the operation began.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.