US proposal for Gaza ceasefire stipulates hostilities could resume — report

BEIRUT, August 19. /TASS/. The US proposal to settle the conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza envisages the possibility that hostilities will resume, Al Mayadeen television reported, citing a source.

"The new US proposal completely contradicts the document that both sides agreed on earlier," the source was quoted as saying by the Lebanese television channel.

According to the person, the US idea not only does not envision a permanent ceasefire, but also provides for the possibility that Israel will restart its military operation in Gaza if Hamas does not accept the terms of the truce.

"According to the US proposal, a permanent ceasefire will be discussed in the second phase," the source said.

Also, the document the US showed to the negotiators "does not provide for a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops" from the enclave, the person said.

According to the source, the deal would allow Israel to keep its troops in the so-called Philadelphi Corridor on the border between Gaza and Egypt, as well as in the Netzarim Corridor splitting the enclave into a northern and southern parts.

A new round of consultations aimed at achieving a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas began in Doha on August 15. A joint statement by Egypt, Qatar and the US following the consultations noted that the talks were held "in a positive atmosphere." During the consultations, the US, with the support of Qatar and Egypt, presented a proposal that would narrow the differences between Hamas and Israel, according to the statement. However, Hamas said the proposals takes into account only Israel's interests.

The mediators agreed to hold the next meeting in Cairo before the end of this week. Technical groups will continue to develop mechanisms for implementing the main points of the agreement, including those concerning the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, as well as the humanitarian situation in the enclave.