Rallies in Maduro’s support take place in Caracas, other cities of Venezuela — TV

CARACAS, August 17. /TASS/. A multi-thousand march in support of peace and victory of the current President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro during the July 28 elections takes place in Caracas, televised live by Venezolana de Television.

The march will end with a rally at the Miraflores presidential palace, according to Carmen Melendez, Deputy Chairwoman of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela. She underscored that the rallies of Maduro’s supporters take place in over 100 Venezuelan cities, as well as abroad.

"People from all districts of the capital will join the march, advocating peace and supporting the head of our state," Melendez said, adding that over 10,000 bikers also take part in the event.

Some 6,000 policemen and National Bolivarian Guard servicemen were deployed to uphold the public order and to thwart the far-right groups’ plan to initiate a wave of violence in Caracas.

The presidential elections took place in Venezuela on July 28. According to the National Electoral Council, 51.95% of citizens voted for Maduro, while 43.18% voted for his competitor Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. The opposition claimed that it will not recognize the outcome of the election. Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba and Nicaragua congratulated Maduro with his victory, while a number of countries refused to recognize the outcome, including Argentine, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, the United States, Uruguay and Chile. Venezuelan authorities announced that they will withdraw their diplomats from these countries and demanded that these countries do the same.