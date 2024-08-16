Outcome of Doha talks do not comply with previous agreements, Hamas says

DOHA, August 16. /TASS/. The outcome of the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which took place in Doha recently, do not comply with the previously achieved agreements, an unnamed Hamas representative told Al Jazeera.

"The things that we were told about the outcome of the negotiations in Doha do not include the obligation, negotiated on July 2," he said, without providing any details.

On July 3, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Mossad intelligence agncy announced that Israel received a response from Hamas regarding an agreement on liberation of hostages and an achievement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Later, Hamas announced that the movement exchanged ides about a potential agreement with the mediators. No details of these negotiations were disclosed.

A new round of consultations kicked off on August 15 in Doha.

In their joint statement, Egypt, Qatar and the United States said that the negotiations took place in a "positive atmosphere." The sides agreed to hold the next meeting in Cairo before the end of next week. In the upcoming days, technical groups will continue developing the mechanisms for the implementation of the key principles of the agreement, including the ones involving the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, the mediators said.