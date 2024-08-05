Hamas’ Al-Furqan battalion commander killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City - IDF

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. The commander of Hamas’ Al-Furqan battalion was killed in Sunday’s Israeli strike on territories of two schools in the city of Gaza, which were used by radicals, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"Yesterday (Sunday), based on IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) intelligence, the IDF struck Hamas terrorists who operated in a Hamas command and control center that was embedded within the "Hassan Salame" and "Nasser" schools in Gaza City," it said. "During the strike in the area of the "Hassan Salame" school, the terrorist Jaber Aziz, Commander of Hamas' Al-Furqan Battalion was eliminated along with additional terrorists."

According to the IDF, Aziz has been commander of the Al-Furqan battalion since 2020.