US Secret Service Director unable to say if Pennsylvania shooter acted alone

The FBI currently investigates the attack and is "still gathering evidence" and questions the witnesses

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle repeatedly was unable to answer a question if the shooter at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally acted alone or had accomplices.

She was asked this question during the hearing at the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. She redirected this question to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which currently investigates the attack and is "still gathering evidence" and questions the witnesses.

Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13; Candidate Trump was lightly wounded in the ear. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was eliminated by the Secret Service, which specializes on protection of high-ranking officials, including presidents, presidential candidates and former presidents. The FBI confirmed that this incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

EU ministerial meeting to be relocated to Brussels from Budapest — Borrell
Borrell also pointed out that the EU countries were unable to reach an agreement to unlock money for weapons shipped to Kiev, since Hungary refused to lift its veto
Almost all opium poppy crops in Afghanistan destroyed — Russian Ambassador
There are 5% or less left, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Rare Chandipura virus kills at least 16 in western India
According to NDTV television, 50 cases of Chandipura virus have been reported in the entire state of Gujarat
Russian, North Korean prosecutors general sign cooperation agreement in Pyongyang
This agreement is an expanded version of an earlier similar document signed in 2010
Trump's victory in US elections to help end fighting in Ukraine sooner — Georgian PM
"If there is peace in the region, the attitude towards Georgia will also change," Irakli Kobakhidze said
MiG-29, MiG-31 fighters prevent US Air Force B-52N bombers from violating state border
The Defense Ministry added that "when the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers turned away from the Russian state border
Russian, Iranian navies kick off maritime security drills in Caspian Sea
Representatives of Caspian littoral states are present at the naval drills as observers
New Russian regions to switch to Moscow time — Industry and Trade Ministry
A draft bill on the matter has already been submitted to the Russian government
First tranche of revenues from Russian assets to be transferred to EC in August
"We are not going only to provide military support for Ukraine” but the EU is also going to buy weapons from this country, Josep Borrell noted
BRICS and G7 countries in global economy
Ukraine releases nearly 4,000 prisoners to help fortify army
Ukrainian Justice Minister Denis Maliuska signed the law allowing the mobilization of prisoners into the Ukrainian armed forces on May 17
Start-1M converted rocket slated for launch in 2025 — Russian Deputy PM
The Start-1M rocket model was for the first time presented last year at the Sphere Congress
Bill on branches of foreign banks to be discussed in fall — lawmaker
"From our point of view, it will simplify interaction of Russian and foreign organizations," Anatoly Aksakov noted
Diplomat calls for investigating those concealing truth about Biden’s mental health
Earlier, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection as US president
US Secret Service head admits denying numerous requests to increase Trump’s security
Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13
New pandemic may strike at any time — WHO chief
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the future organization document as a "generational agreement."
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 113 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 620 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Bank of Russia suspends publications of OTC currency market statistics — regulator
The ruble rate will be calculated according to the OTC rate further on, the Bank of Russia said
US continues attempts at destabilizing countries it doesn’t like — Russian diplomat
"Another seat of terrorism is the Idlib de-escalation zone, which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants whom Washington is trying to spare from any criticism," Dmitry Polyansky said
FSB uncovers supply channel for smuggling explosives from Europe to Russia
The explosives were transported in several shipments and stages from Italy and Germany, hidden in the cavities of spare car parts
Biden does not plan to resign presidency — White House
According to White House spokesperson, Biden "looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people"
Crashed 'Superjet' plane exceeded designated airspeed, went into dive — Aviation Committee
The crew attempted to take the plane out of the dive using the control stick, but they were unable to do that
Federal Customs Service finds radioactive volcanic sand at Moscow's airport
The woman explained that she had collected the sand on the coast of the Indian Ocean and was carrying it to make cosmetics
Russian army hits Ukrainian military train, wiping out 20 units of equipment, 120 troops
The Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing how the train was wiped out
Russian MPs to consider adoption ban for countries allowing sex reassignment in September
The ban will apply to citizens of Australia, Argentina, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, and Estonia
Russia delivers 11 strikes at Ukrainian air bases, military, energy sites over week
Almost 20 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported
Oil facilities in Hudayday attacked by airstrike — TV
According to the report, the airstrike targeted oil facilities located inside the port
Three people wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
It was earlier reported that one person had died
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Slovakia to use all lawful methods against Ukraine in halted oil transit case
Juraj Blanar confirmed the statement of his Hungarian counterpart that Budapest and Bratislava requested consultations with Kiev with the mediation of the European Commission in view of the suspended Russian oil transit
'Harris for President': what happens now that Biden has withdrawn from presidential race?
Republican candidate Donald Trump did not waste any time chiming in on the news, dismissing Harris as a serious challenger in the November election, and calling on Biden to resign from the presidency as well
Putin reassures Assad of Russia’s support for Syria’s sovereignty
Putin noted that over the past decades Moscow and Damascus have accumulated a vast experience of bilateral cooperation in various spheres and have reached considerable success in the fight against international terrorism in Syria
Russian Armed Forces liberate Rozovka in LPR, Peschanoye Nizhnee in the Kharkov region
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 510 soldiers in DPR
West preparing for direct military conflict with Russia — Vucic
"They are not ready now, but I think they will be ready," Serbian President said
Russia’s military base in Tajikistan assimilating experience of Ukraine operation
"A counter-armor group operating in interaction with assault teams destroyed the simulated enemy’s tracked and wheeled hardware by fire from anti-tank missile systems and RPG-7V handheld anti-tank grenade launchers," the press office said in a statement
Trump’s chances are high after Biden’s decision — Russian senior lawmaker
"If Trump makes no mistakes and if he is not ‘removes’ this way or another, I think his chances are high," deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said
Russian forces eliminate over 9,000 Ukrainian troops at LPR borders in past week — expert
Over the past week, Russian forces destroyed 137 field artillery guns, 23 electronic warfare stations, 54 field artillery depots, 7 tanks and more than 140 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army
Biden leaving presidential race pivotal moment for Europe — German expert
Michael Link noted that the German government is bracing for a number of election outcomes
West gives weapons and equipment to Ukraine in exchange for grain — underground
Lebedev stressed that newly mobilized men prevail in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Press review: Biden bows out of presidential race and Kiev thinking peace as troops flail
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 22nd
World Bank sending signals to Russia on readiness to resume cooperation
Moreover, the World Bank does not acknowledge sanctions against Moscow imposed by the West, which is why Russian companies can still cooperate with this international financial organization, Roman Marshavin noted
Russian forces destroy two Patriot launchers in past day
Ukraine lost up to 140 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr
Ukraine’s NATO membership to be deferred declaration of war on Russia — official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Moscow have informed alliance that Kiev's admission is a direct threat to Russia
Russia’s military appeals court upholds 6-year prison sentence for Meta spokesman Stone
"The court upheld the verdict of the first instance as legal and justified and also turned down the appeal," the Russian Military Court of Appeals announced in its verdict
WSJ reporter Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage
Evan Gershkovich didn’t plead guilty
DPR town of Krasnogorovka almost fully liberated — military
"The city is almost fully liberated, except for several streets, several houses," a deputy commander of battlegroup South’s 5th separate motorized rifle brigade said
Putin says Crimea is Russia’s 'holy land', center of nation’s spiritual unity
He spoke at a gala show on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. stressing that "it is a holiday for our entire vast country"
Election fraud so rampant in US, 'mannequin' can be elected president — Tucker Carlson
"With enough cheating that could happen," the american journalist said, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Finnish military begin drills near border with Russia
The South 2/24 drills kicked off on July 21 and will involve about 1,700 troops and some 300 vehicles
US directly involved in Middle East, Ukraine conflicts — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that "the current unprecedented outburst of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region"
Ukrainian commander-in-chief reports army running out of short-range missiles
Alexander Syrsky said that in view of the army’s shortage of these missiles, the Ukrainian military should seek "new ways to eliminate the adversary’s reconnaissance drones" using only electronic warfare means and FPV unmanned aerial vehicles
Ukraine’s suspension of Russian oil transit shows inability of EU sanctions
Oil is delivered to Hungary and Slovakia over the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through the territory of the country
New regions’ move to Moscow time zone 'symbolic' — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Puin signed a law to include the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, in the Moscow time zone
ITAR-TASS: 110 years of agency history in pictures
The history of Russia's central state information agency ITAR-TASS in pictures
Firefighters extinguish fire at Krasnodar Region’s oil refinery hit by falling UAV debris
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties
UK to continue providing full support to Ukraine, King Charles says
King Charles also highlighted the UK’s "unshakable" commitment to NATO and determination to "maintain a strong armed forces, including the nuclear deterrent"
Russia to continue airstrikes in Syria until it takes out militants staging provocations
Deputy Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov said that high-precision strikes were launched against militant targets in the Sarjah area of the Idlib de-escalation zone on June 27
Sanctions hit European economy more than Russian — Szijjarto
"We have all understood that the strategy on behalf of Europe, which was basically copying the Americans in the last two and a half years, was a failure," the Hungarian top diplomat said
Russian forces hit two Ukrainian echelons in DPR, killing up to 240 militants
More than 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed
Sanctions show London's lack of ideas for Ukraine — Russian Embassy
Diplomats also believe that the team of the new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer "realizes the senselessness" of the actions taken
Russia, China agree to update list of significant project — First Deputy PM
All the conditions have been created in Russia and China for further growth of trade and economic partnership, Denis Manturov noted
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Zelensky's statements about negotiations better than war to last Ukrainian — Kremlin
"But we cannot yet judge what exactly is behind these words [Zelensky's words about the possibility of negotiations], what concrete plans are being talked about and what actions are being taken in this direction, if the conversation is serious," Dmitry Peskov said
Ukrainian troops shooting civilians attempting to evacuate to Russia — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that this situation is unfolding in a number of the region’s residential areas. Investigators are currently working with rescued civilians
Other countries to pay Ukraine’s debts to WB in case of its default — executive director
"The World Bank’s management understands all risks related to Kiev’s possible bankruptcy, which is why it is not ready to risk its own stability and top credit rating," Roman Marshavin said
Ukraine’s energy system on brink of collapse amid scorching heat — NYT
In this regard, the Ukrainian authorities have imposed rolling blackouts across the country and have been trying to persuade the European Union to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s electricity import capacity, which is now at 1.7 gigawatts
Russia’s Northern Fleet loses status of strategic multi-service formation — decree
The regions of Russia’s North-Western Federal District previously assigned to the Northern Fleet are now included in the newly formed Leningrad Military District, the document says
Russia, Belarus call for staying committed to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
The two countries’ delegations called on the global community "to stay committed to the NPT’s integrity and equal significance of all the three its fundamental parts - nuclear nonproliferation, peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and disarmament"
Sweden has ‘neither the right nor will’ to disagree with US over Nord Stream — diplomat
Let me remind you that the crime was committed in Sweden’s special economic zone. And the reason for such legal apathy is that the chief beneficiary of the terrorist attack is the administration of [US President Joe] Biden, who did not even keep secret the relevant plans
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Poland to launch new operation involving 17,000 troops near border with Belarus
The Polish Armed Forces’ 18th Mechanized Division will be in charge of the operation
Georgian opposition lawmakers challenge foreign agents law in Constitutional Court
The lawmakers insist that the foreign agent violates articles 22 (on the freedom of associations) and 78 (on the integration into Euro-Atlantic structure) articles of the Georgian constitution
Migration crisis on border with Belarus provoked by EU — Belarusian Border Committee chief
EU countries are accusing Minsk of the deliberate escalation of the migration crisis and imposing sanctions on Belarus
Back in the USSR: The Young Pioneers, the Soviet Union’s version of the Boy Scouts
On May 19, 1922 All-Union Young Pioneer Organization was founded
Belarus anti-war, but stands ready to defend itself if necessary — Lukashenko
"We have the strength and means to fight back any aggressor," the Belarusian President emphasized
Causes of Superjet crash in Moscow Region not determined yet
The Superjet crash departed on July 12 after the repair to the Vnukovo Airport but crashed near Kolomna in the Moscow Region
Russian women most beautiful in world, over 80% of citizens surveyed say in new poll
The poll data shows that 11% of young Russian women aged 18 to 24 years old would like to take part in a beauty contest, while 70% of Russian men would be willing to see their significant other participate
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Number of small, medium-sized enterprises in Russia rises by 4% over year
"The positive dynamics of the development of the SME sector shows that it is ready for quality growth," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted
Russian State Duma speaker hails relations with Cuba as ‘unexampled’
"Bidens, they come and go. While Cuba exist and will into the future," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Russian companies seen fairly unscathed by Windows outage
The leading analyst of Mobile Research Group, Eldar Murtazin, said he believes that the outage occurred in the cloud product Microsoft Azure
Ukraine violates EU Association Agreement by disrupting oil transit — Hungarian MFA
Earlier, Ukraine stopped Lukoil’s oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via its territory after blacklisting the company
Russia, Algeria agree on creating high-level commission — Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin stated that interparliamentary ties "have not yet reached the desired level"
Possibility of paying with digital rubles abroad will appear not earlier than 2026
Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov stressed that the experiment with digital rubles would be expanded
Russia must develop conditions for digital assets — Putin
The Russian leader believes it is necessary to use the digital ruble more widely in the country's economy
US forces destroy four Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in past day — CENTCOM
The United States Central Command maintained that these USVs "presented an imminent threat to the U.S. and coalition"
Biden's exiting race has no role in context of military operation — Russian general
Apty Alaudinov also believes that "one should not rely much" on the scenario of Donald Trump coming to power in the US, expecting that "he would change anything"
Hungary continues blocking funds from European Peace Facility — top Polish diplomat
Earlier, Kiev stopped the transit of oil from Lukoil, which is blacklisted in Ukraine, via its territory to Hungary and Slovakia
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Total of 225 Ukrainian children taken away from parents in EU — Foreign Ministry
"We are expecting that the so-called Western guardians of rights will establish a coalition to return these minors, who were essentially kidnapped by European special services, to their parents," Maria Zakharova said
Trump speaks with Zelensky over phone to discuss conflict in Ukraine
US ex-president noted that the Ukrainian leader also condemned the assassination attempt and congratulated him on the successful Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
Belarus’ death sentence for German national enters into effect
According to the newspaper, the German national was recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on September 20, 2023, in order to carry out terror attacks against Belarusian National Security
