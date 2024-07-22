US Secret Service Director unable to say if Pennsylvania shooter acted alone

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle repeatedly was unable to answer a question if the shooter at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally acted alone or had accomplices.

She was asked this question during the hearing at the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. She redirected this question to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which currently investigates the attack and is "still gathering evidence" and questions the witnesses.

Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13; Candidate Trump was lightly wounded in the ear. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was eliminated by the Secret Service, which specializes on protection of high-ranking officials, including presidents, presidential candidates and former presidents. The FBI confirmed that this incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.